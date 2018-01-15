Court to rule on legality of detention of Turkish serviceman

An administrative court is expected to rule on Tuesday on whether the detention of a Turkish serviceman who fled an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016 and has sought political asylum in Greece is legal or not.

On Monday, the lawyers representing the Turkish serviceman -- one of eight who fled to Greece on a military helicopter in July 2016 -- appeared before the court to put forward their arguments for his release from "administrative custody" which they described as illegal and arbitrary.

According to sources, the lawyers proposed that all eight servicemen be put under house arrest, to fulfill a demand by authorities concerned about security.

Last week, the court temporarily froze a decision to grant asylum to the serviceman, upholding an appeal by the Greek state to suspend a decision by a tribunal granting the man asylum.