NEWS 15.01.2018 : 22:37 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Athens TAGS: Earthquake The Greek capital was rattled by a 4.4 magnitude quake at 10.26 p.m. on Monday. Initial reports said the quake’s epicenter was in Marathonas, 29 kilometers northeast of Athens, at a depth of 5 kilometers. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Parliament votes through raft of tough reforms NEWS Greek police fire teargas at protesters outside Parliament NEWS Greek Parliament approves bailout reforms for new loans NEWS