NEWS |

 
NEWS

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Athens

TAGS: Earthquake

The Greek capital was rattled by a 4.4 magnitude quake at 10.26 p.m. on Monday.

Initial reports said the quake’s epicenter was in Marathonas, 29 kilometers northeast of Athens, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 