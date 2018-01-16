BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Israel grants oil and gas exploration licence to Greece's Energean

TAGS: Energy

Israel’s Energy Ministry on Tuesday gave final approval to Greece’s Energean to explore for oil and gas in Israeli waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

Energean was granted three-year licenses to explore five offshore blocks, with a possibility for an extension for another three years as long as it carries out work and promises to drill.

It was required to prove it had assets of at least $400 million and $100 million in shareholders’ equity as a condition for the licenses, to ensure it would search for oil and gas. [Reuters]

