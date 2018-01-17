A Turkish patrol boat conducting a dangerous maneuver in the Aegean Sea bumped into a Hellenic Navy gunboat near the islet of Imia, on Wednesday, in an incident that is seen as indicative of the rising tension between Greece and Turkey.

The Nikiforos gunboat was on a routine patrol near the islet that brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war in January 1996, when the Turkish coast guard vessel reportedly bumped into its side.

No damage was reported from the contact between the two vessels and the Nikiforos continued on its way, while the patrol boat returned to Turkish territorial waters.