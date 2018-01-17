Criminal Stefanakos found shot dead in car in western Attica

A body found in a car in Haidari, western Attica, on Wednesday afternoon, is that of criminal Vassilis Stefanakos, according to a police statement which said the corpse bore gunshot wounds, apparently inflicted by an assault rifle.

He appears to have been sprayed with fire from a Kalashnikov, police sources indicated, noting that there were signs of more than 20 bullet wounds.

The car was found close to a used car lot that belonged to the victim.

Stefanakos was released from prison in August 2016 after serving eight years in accordance with an early release law passed in 2015.

Stefanakos had been sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison for his involvement in a murder committed by Alket Rizai in 2006 as well as assisting in the escape of Rizai and fellow convict Vassilis Palaiocostas from Korydallos Prison in 2009.

Stefanakos also received a 14-year sentence for his involvememt in other criminal activities. He is also believed to have forged ties with members of Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire guerilla group and was alleged to have attacked former defense minister Akis Tscochatzopoulos while they were both serving time in Korydallos Prison.