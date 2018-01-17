Two-thirds (almost 65 percent) of chief executive officers at major Greek enterprises believe Greece will still need monitoring after the end of the bailout program this August, although their expectations as regards the course of the country’s economy over the next 12 months are broadly positive, according to a survey by the Association of Chief Executive Officers (EASE) and ICAP.

The view that a surveillance framework will be required after the end of the program illustrates Greek CEOs’ lack of confidence in the country’s political personnel, as they believe that no government would have the determination to continue introducing reforms without being spurred on by the creditors.

Another 30 percent of the CEOs polled reacted positively to the prospect of an extended monitoring framework, while only 6 percent said they didn’t believe it would be necessary.

The survey also found that six in 10 corporate managers did not think that the country is particularly attractive to investments, including four in 10 who expressed the opinion that Greece is not at all attractive to investors, meaning the continued effort for reforms is absolutely essential for the country to regain its competitiveness.