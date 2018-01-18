Rational moves

Greece has had to deal with some incident or another around Imia at around this time every year since the country nearly went to war with Turkey in 1996 over the uninhabited islet.

This year is different, however, and Athens needs to be very careful in its reactions.

Greece must under no circumstances allow the de facto Finlandization of areas that Ankara deems gray zones. At the same time, Greek-Turkish relations have become a major domestic issue in the neighboring country, which is increasingly unpredictable as it grapples with challenges on numerous fronts.

It will take a combination of prudence and determination in order to avert an incident that may spark a situation whose consequences will be hard to predict.