Video shows Turkish patrol boat interfering with Greek gunboat

A video has been released showing an incident on Wednesday between a Turkish coast guard vessel and a Hellenic Navy gunboat conducting a routine patrol in the area near Imia, which is seen in Greece as yet another sign of growing tension between the two neighbors amid increased provocations from Turkey.

The video was released by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and shows the Koycegiz rapidly approaching the Hellenic Navy’s Nikiforos while a crew member shouts warnings near the uninhabited islet that brought the two neighbors to the brink of war in January 1996.

In what is being described as a dangerous maneuver, the Turkish vessel speeds up to the side of the Nikiforos, making contact but without impact.