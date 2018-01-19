Routine disorder

Self-styled anarchists are using the country’s university campuses as bases from which to launch their increasingly frequent attacks as they ransack private and public property.



But although such raids have become routine, they have nevertheless still failed to trigger a meaningful reaction from the state or from university authorities who appear to be allowing these assailants to act with impunity.



Anyone who finds the courage to speak out against this worrying phenomenon or urges the authorities to crack down on lawless behavior inside and around the country’s higher education institutions is most usually scoffed at as a colorful minority.



However, the current state of affairs cannot be tolerated any longer.



The type of behavior that in other countries is considered illegal and absurd, has acquired in Greece the status of tolerable routine.