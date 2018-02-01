WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Christos Papadopoulos | Athens | To February 4

TAGS: Dance

Choreographer Christos Papadopoulos, hailed as a rising star in Europe, presents his minimalistic and poetic “Ion” at the Onassis Cultural Center. Focused on micro-movements, the piece is inspired by the flight of birds and fireflies, as the choreographer explores the mechanics of coordination and tests the audience's power of observation. Tickets cost 7-28 euros and can be booked in advance at www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,
tel 210.900.5800

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 