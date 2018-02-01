Christos Papadopoulos | Athens | To February 4

Choreographer Christos Papadopoulos, hailed as a rising star in Europe, presents his minimalistic and poetic “Ion” at the Onassis Cultural Center. Focused on micro-movements, the piece is inspired by the flight of birds and fireflies, as the choreographer explores the mechanics of coordination and tests the audience's power of observation. Tickets cost 7-28 euros and can be booked in advance at www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800