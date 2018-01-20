Farantouri & Paspala | Athens | January 20 & 27

Maria Farantouri and Elli Paspala, two formidable vocalists who have been performing together for more than two decades and are best known for their interpretation of classic Greek songs from the likes of Manos Hadkidakis, Mikis Theodorakis and Stavros Xarchakos, present “Music Goes in Circles.” With Takis Farazis on piano and David Lynch on winds and percussion, the two concerts at the Parnassos Literary Society comprise popular Greek and foreign ballads. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 12-25 euros at www.viva.gr or tel 11876.

Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square,

tel 210.610.9513