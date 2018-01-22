Piraeus port getting direct rail link to Athens Airport

Piraeus, Greece’s biggest port and one of the largest in the Mediterranean, is finally getting a direct rail link to Athens International Airport, starting next month.

Starting on February 1, Piraeus will become a terminus for the Proastiakos suburban railway, connecting the port to the airport at Spata, northeast of the capital.

The trip between the airport and the port is expected to take around one hour, which is significantly less than the current time it takes by bus or the ISAP/Proastiakos-metro combination between the two locations.

The new line will further connect Piraeus to Kiato in northern Corinthia and Halkida in Evia.

Also as of February 1, service on the Proastiakos will be much more frequent between Piraeus and central Athens, running every 15-20 minutes during rush hour instead of once an hour.