Greek yacht booking platform sold to Spanish rival

Another Greek startup has been sold to a foreign company, with the acquisition of 100 percent of Incrediblue, an online platform for renting private yachts, motor boats and sailboats, by Spanish rival Nautal, one of the biggest platforms in Europe.

The price has not been made public but the transaction will have benefits for both sides: Incrediblue is coming under the control of a much bigger company that will safeguard its financing and sustainability, while Nautal is gaining access to the market both in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Incrediblue will also get to retain its name.