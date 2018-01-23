Corfu bus goes up in flames; driver and passengers safe

A KTEL intercity bus went up in flames on the island of Corfu while traveling between the main town and Tembloni on Tuesday. No one was injured in the blaze.

“The two passengers and the driver are in good health, while the fire, which rapidly spread to the nearby woods on the side of the road was brought under control and extinguished at once,” the region’s fire chief, Efthymis Georgakopoulos, told the ANA-MPA news agency.

The cause of the sudden blaze, which occurred on a rural road on the outskirts of Tembloni, is being investigated.