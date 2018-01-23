Kurds in Athens protest Turkish offensive in Syria

Kurdish people who live in Greece shouted slogans on Tuesday during a protest in central Athens against the Turkish offensive targeting Kurds in Afrin, Syria. Kurdish protesters, accompanied by some leftists, gathered in Syntagma Square, decrying Turkey’s intervention in the war-torn country as "barbaric" and headed for the Turkish Embassy, which was being guarded by riot police in vans. Although the demonstration was relatively small, drawing around 500 people, it caused congestion around Parliament for several hours. [AP]