Bond yields in the eurozone crept higher on Wednesday, as investors struck a cautious tone the day before today’s European Central Bank meeting.

The ECB gathering looks likely to be a more lively event than anticipated just a few weeks ago given that the central bank has flagged “early” 2018 for a revision of its policy guidance.

This has led to talk of an early rise in interest rates.

Bond yields across the single currency bloc were 1 to 2 basis points higher on the day.

However, the Greek benchmark 10-year bond saw its yield decline by another five basis points to 3.72 percent in late trading on Wednesday.

