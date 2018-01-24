ATHEX: Benchmark soars higher on PPC jump

Shares in Public Power Corporation soared 15.69 percent on Wednesday, and along with ADMIE Holdings’ 5.09 percent rise powered the benchmark of the Greek bourse to another day of significant gains, with daily turnover remaining above the 100-million-euro mark. This time banks were mere also-rans in a session dominated by energy stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 883.98 points, adding 1.37 percent to Tuesday’s 872 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.99 percent to 2,261.52 points.

The banks index rose just 0.17 percent, with Eurobank and Piraeus up 1.68 percent and 0.70 percent respectively, as Alpha and National headed south (0.49 percent and 0.45 percent). Hellenic Petroleum jumped 6.11 percent, GEK Terna grew 5.60 percent and Folli Follie improved 4.70 percent, while Mytilineos gave up 0.50 percent.

In total 94 stocks posted gains, 34 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 107.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 110.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.36 percent to 68.68 points.