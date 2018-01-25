EEP Group leader expresses support for ND leader

The Euro Parliament leader of the European People’s Party Manfred Weber on Thursday expressed his support for Greece’s conservative New Democracy opposition.



“We have complete trust in ND, Greece’s pro-European party, and in @kmitsotakis,” Weber tweeted, in Greek, referring to conservative chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Prime Minister @atsipras must clarify his position on the issue of FYROM’s name and put some order in the government coalition. His government partner, Mr. Kammenos has already rejected all likely solutions,” the German politician said.

Weber was referring to conflicting statements from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s leftist SYRIZA party and coalition leader Panos Kammenos of the far-right nationalist Independent Greeks regarding the government’s position in ongoing name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.