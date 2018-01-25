Turkey criticizes Greek PM over 'aggressive neighbor' comment

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning comments made by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday in which he described Turkey as an "aggressive neighbor."

"It is not possible for us to accept the statement of the Greek Prime Minister Mr. Tsipras against Turkey in Davos," ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement on Thursday.

"We think that Mr. Tsipras should rather look at his own cabinet for the tangible example of 'aggression'. Everybody is aware that some of his colleagues fit this definition perfectly," he added.