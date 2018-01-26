ND accepts PM's ‘overdue’ invitation for briefing on name talks

Following demands for more transparency in the ongoing diplomatic effort on the name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold a briefing for political leaders at his office on Saturday.

Main opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis of New Democracy agreed to attend Saturday's meeting, though the conservative party said that the leftist prime minister's invitation is “overdue.”

Tsipras will also be briefing PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata, who earlier on Friday called the prime minister to convene a council of political leaders to discuss the name talks, particularly in regards to Wednesday's meeting between the prime minister and his counterpart from FYROM, Zoran Zaev, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Both Gennimata and Mitsotakis have accused the government of secrecy in its negotiations with Skopje, saying it is causing divisions in Greek society.