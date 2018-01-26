ATHEX: Positive end to week of gains

After a volatile session, the benchmark of the Athens stock market settled for a marginal rise at the end of a week with solid gains and increased turnover. The majority of stocks headed lower on Friday, including most banks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 878.06 points, adding 0.07 percent to Thursday’s 877.47 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.60 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.19 percent to 2,239.93 points, but small-caps contracted 0.08 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.17 percent, mainly due to National dropping 2.30 percent and Alpha shrinking 1.43 percent. Eurobank grew 0.57 percent.

PPC (up 4.27 percent), Folli Follie (up 1.96 percent) and Coca-Cola HBC (up 1.50 percent) kept the benchmark afloat, while GEK Terna conceded 2.21 percent and Hellenic Petroleum fell 2.08 percent.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 67 sustained losses and 24 closed unchanged. Turnover amounted to 76.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 76.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index was up 0.20 percent to 68.77 points.