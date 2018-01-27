Police issues warning over rise in domestic violence

On the rise worldwide, domestic violence has reached worrying levels in Greece with more than 13,700 cases reported between 2014 and 2017, according to the police.



Last year there were 3,134 cases of domestic violence reported in Greece involving 4,243 victims, ELAS spokeswoman Ioanna Rotziokou told the Athens-Macedonian news agency. “Women account for 70 percent of the victims,” she said.

Violence was verbal, physical or sexual, and was occasionally fatal. “Sometimes the tragic outcome of these domestic situations is even death, with the number of female fatalities twice that of men,” she said.