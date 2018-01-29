Movement for Change rules out backing gov't on name issue

With speculation swirling about the possible repercussions of the junior coalition partner's differentiated stance on the Macedonia name issue, sources of the center-left Movement for Change party on Monday ruled out a possible alliance with leftist SYRIZA.

Sources close to party leader Fofi Gennimata rebuffed reports of a potential cooperation with SYRIZA, noting that any alliances would only be examined in the wake of fresh elections.

"The government is in a hurry again," one source said. "There is no way that ANEL will be replaced in the ruling coalition," the source added, referring to the junior partner Independent Greeks by its acronym.

For his part, Stavros Theodorakis, told Skai television that there were "not many willing partners in the opposition and no one willing to replace Kammenos," referring to ANEL leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

"There is no way we would join such an alliance. We are not interested in any ministry if the prime minister is Mr Tsipras," he said.

As for a potential solution to the name dispute, Theodorakis said that a "Slavic word would cover us fully." "We favor a composite solution which is also accompanied by binding guarantees as regards irredentism," he added.

He added that it was "dangerous and ridiculous" for the defense minister of a country to have a different stance from the central government like to significant issues of national importance.