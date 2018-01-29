Avishai Cohen Trio | Athens | February 2

Jazz bassist Avishai Cohen's trio, which he formed in 2003 after playing with Chick Corea for seven years with fellow Israelis Daniel Dor on drums and Nitai Hershkovits on piano, will perform at Athens's Gazarte venue on Friday, February 2. Tickets for the show, which starts at 10 p.m., cost 23-48 euros and are a bit cheaper if booked in advance on www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr