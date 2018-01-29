Panathinaikos scored its fifth consecutive win over Olympiakos in all competitions, definitively securing the top spot in the regular season of the Basket League and sinking its main rival into greater problems.

The Greens won 68-61 at the Olympic Sports Hall on Monday after coming back from 11 points down early in the first half. Despite their poor shooting rates, the hosts came out on top courtesy of their defense that kept the Reds to very low figures. Olympiakos protested about some referee calls, but its key players were once again unable to perform away from home.

KC Rivers was once again the leading man in another Greek derby, scoring 16 points for Panathinaikos.

This was the 14th win for the Greens in as many league games, and the fourth defeat for Olympiakos.

One point behind the Reds lies Lavrio, that also lost away from home: Kymi got the better of the southern Attica team, winning 94-81 at Halkida on Saturday.

Promitheas defeated PAOK at Patra with an 81-68 score to return to the top four, Rethymno recorded an emphatic 89-61 win over Kolossos on Crete, AEK downed struggling Trikala 82-71 away and Panionios grabbed its third win, seeing off Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros 74-66.

Historic Aris is edging ever closer to the relegation zone. The cash-strapped Thessaloniki team lost 68-66 to visiting Korivos Amaliadas on Sunday and is only two points above Trikala and Panionios, along with Faros and Korivos.