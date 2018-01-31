Iranian Cinema | Athens | February 1-4

The Greek Film Archive is showcasing a tribute to Iran’s blossoming cinema scene. Organized in cooperation with the Iranian Embassy’s Cultural Center, the tribute comprises six fictional films and two documentaries. The screening program each day starts with “Spring Wind,” a 25-minute documentary commissioned by Iran’s tourism board to promote the country’s myriad attractions. Meanwhile, filmmaker Mohammad Ghanefard will be in Athens to present the European premiere of his documentary “The Last Supper” on opening night, starting at 6.45 p.m. (this is an invitation-only event). The documentary examines the 2013 war waged by Islamic extremists against the Syrian town of Maaloula, one of the oldest Christian settlements in the world. All screenings – at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. – are free of charge, with seating arranged on a first-come, first-served basis.





Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046