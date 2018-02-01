WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Peter Broderick | Athens | February 4

TAGS: Music

American composer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Broderick will be at St Paul's Anglican Church on Sunday, February 4, for a concert including older work as well as selections from his 2016 albums “Partners,” inspired by John Cage’s so-called mesostics, and “Grunewald,” an homage to the majestic Grunewald Church on the outskirts of Berlin, which has become a haven for an entire generation of contemporary composers. Tickets for the show, which starts at 9 p.m., cost 17 euros are available at Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567).

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,
tel 210.721.4906, stpaulssessions.gr

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 