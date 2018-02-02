Road accidents kill 13 people in Attica in January

Thirteen people lost their lives and 499 were injured in 432 road accidents in Attica in January, according to Traffic Police data made public on Friday.



Of those injured on Attica roads in January, 17 were seriously hurt, with 482 suffering minor injuries.



According to the police, the main reasons for most of the accidents were careless driving, ignoring road signs and violating highway code rules.



In the case of motorcycle accidents, failure to wear a helmet often contributed to more severe injuries.



Of the 19,425 offenses recorded by Traffic Police in January, 1,799 were speeding offenses, 438 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, 318 involved running red lights, 639 were for using a cell phone while driving, 229 were for not wearing a seat belt and 866 for not wearing a helmet.