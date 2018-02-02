They | Athens | February 5-8

Choreographer Marianna Kavallieratou explores definitions of gender in “They,” a new piece she is presenting at Bios from February 5 to 8, featuring dancers Alexandros Vardaxoglou and Alexis Fousekis. Kavallieratou, a graduate of the London Contemporary Dance School and The Place, danced in the 1990s with Robert Wilson at the Watermill in New York, where she also later taught. Performances of “They” start at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros.

Bios, 84 Pireos, Metaxourgeio,

tel 210.342.5335, www.bios.gr