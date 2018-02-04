Kenny Gabriel was the top scorer for Panathinaikos with 14 points.

Panathinaikos is looking good for going the entire regular season of the Basket League undefeated, as it emerged unscathed from the PAOK challenge on Sunday.



Led by Kenny Gabriel (14 points), the Greens bounced back from their Euroleague loss at Bamberg less than 48 hours earlier to beat PAOK 91-74 in Thessaloniki and make it 15 out of 15 in the league.



Olympiakos left it late to defeat visiting Kymi that led 66-65 after the third quarter, but eventually won by 15 (93-78) to remain alone in second, one point ahead of Lavrio that defeated bottom team Trikala 117-87 on Saturday.



Promitheas and AEK are tied in fourth, one point behind Lavrio. The Patra team returned from Larissa with an 89-81 win over Gymnastikos/Faros and AEK saw off fellow Champions League challenger Aris 73-64.



In another high-scoring game Korivos defeated visiting Rethymno 102-97 at Amaliada, while Kolossos downed improving Panionios 70-62 on Rhodes.