There is no question that terrible crimes were committed in the past in the areas of public sector procurements and defense purchases.

Thanks to the efforts of the country’s very capable corruption prosecutors, several major scandals have been brought to light and investigated, with dozens of guilty parties facing justice.

Immense care needs to be exercised when it comes to the more high-profile cases, however, because there is a huge danger of political figures seeing their reputations destroyed without there being any real evidence against them whatsoever.

Any politician who is proved to have accepted kickbacks should be punished severely regardless of what party they belong to or their role, but it is unacceptable that they should be associated with scandals simply to harm the government’s political opponents.