Movie Numbers | Athens | February 7

Keyboard player George Tsokanis and tenor Stavros Salabasopoulos will be performing songs from movie soundtracks in a concert at St Paul's Anglican Church on Wednesday, February 7, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros at the door.


St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,  tel 210.721.4906, www.anglicanchurchathens.gr

