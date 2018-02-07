Bike Tour | Thessaloniki | February 8

Photo: Motion Team

Cyclists are invited to don their silliest costume and join the Ninth Bike Carnival in the northern port city on Thursday, February 8, which sets off on a tour of the city center at 7 p.m. from the Arch of Galerius and ends with a street party at Chrimatistiriou Square at 10 p.m. The theme of this year’s event is “Plastic Mania,” with the aim being to poke fun at our dependence on all things made of the stuff. Participation is free of charge and no registration is required.