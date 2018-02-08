Pavlopoulos says FYROM must change constitution if it wants solution to name dispute

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has said that the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) must change its constitution if it wants a settlement on the name dispute with Greece.

In comments made during a visit to Athens by his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili, Pavlopoulos said that Athens will support FYROM’s ambitions to join the European Union and NATO, provided that the Balkan state gives up any irredentist claims included in its constitution.

