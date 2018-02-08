Turkish servicemen asylum case to be heard by Council of State

The defense team of one of eight Turkish servicemen wanted by Ankara in connection to the 2016 failed coup has submitted a request for the asylum case to be heard by the Council of State for the whole group, Kathimerini understands.

In that case, the February 15 hearing over a government request to temporarily suspend the granting of political asylum to one of the officers will be postponed.

Greece’s independent asylum authority granted asylum to the officer in December.

Ankara has put pressure on Athens to extradite the eight servicemen which it has branded as traitors.

