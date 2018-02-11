Japanese Folk Dance | Athens | February 12 & 13

The Japanese Embassy in Athens presents Tokyo's Izena Folk Theater, a professional dance company dedicated to introducing the culture and traditions of the Amami and Ryukyu islands to the world. The ensemble performs two shows at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday and Tuesday that illustrate the regions' cultural wealth. Shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr