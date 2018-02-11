String Trio | Athens | February 12
St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,
A string trio featuring Faidon Miliadis on violin, Angela Lianaki on viola and Angelos Liakakis on cello, along with members of the Greek State Orchestra, will perform music by Beethoven and Dohnanyi at St Paul's Anglican Church on Sunday, February 12, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros at the door.
tel 210.721.4906, www.anglicanchurchathens.gr