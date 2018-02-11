Beatbox Bash | Athens | February 11
Photo: Zissis Tsoubos
Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
Greece's emerging beatbox talent and older hands at this fascinating form of vocal percussion will be converging at the Athens Concert Hall on Sunday, February 11, to show off their skills and highlight new trends. The show starts at 11.30 a.m. and admission costs 14 euros (8 euros for under-18s).
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr