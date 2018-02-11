WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Beatbox Bash | Athens | February 11

Photo: Zissis Tsoubos

TAGS: Music, Kids

Greece's emerging beatbox talent and older hands at this fascinating form of vocal percussion will be converging at the Athens Concert Hall on Sunday, February 11, to show off their skills and highlight new trends. The show starts at 11.30 a.m. and admission costs 14 euros (8 euros for under-18s).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 