Kammenos wants to waive immunity over Saudi arms sale probe

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos informed Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis on Friday of his intention to send him a letter saying he is willing to testify as a “normal citizen” and not make use of his immunity as an MP in the case involving the attempted sale of 300,000 anti-tank shells to Saudi Arabia.

The move by Kammenos, who is also the leader of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, came after a Supreme Court prosecutor sent Parliament the case file.

The court probe had been ordered after opposition parties claimed that Kammenos tried to illegally involve a middleman in a deal that the Saudis wanted to negotiate directly with Athens.

According to Greek law, a Parliament investigating committee can be set up to probe the actions of a minister if at least 30 lawmakers request it.