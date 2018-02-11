Ankara warns Nicosia over hydrocarbon-related activities in Cyprus's EEZ

The responsibility for any situation that could arise in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ) will be a consequence of “the Greek Cypriot administration continuing its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry has warned.

“Despite all our warnings, the Greek Cypriot administration continues its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. It does so in disregard of the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are the co-owners of the island,” the ministry said in a statement.



“The sole responsibility for any situation that could arise as a consequence falls on the Greek Cypriot side, which, instead of expending efforts towards a just and lasting comprehensive settlement in Cyprus, persists in acting as though it were the sole owner of the island and in continuing its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities,” the statement said.



“This attitude of the Greek Cypriot side, which does not shy away from irresponsibly jeopardizing the security and stability of the Eastern Mediterranean region, is actually the fundamental reason behind the failure of the Cyprus settlement negotiations to produce an outcome for the past half-century,” it said.



“As long as the Greek Cypriot administration continues its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities, it will remain evident just how far removed the Greek Cypriot side is from perceiving the Turkish Cypriots as their equal partners,” it said.

