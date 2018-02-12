Greek police break up prostitution ring

Greek police said on Monday that they have unraveled a gang that procured foreign women via a website and arrested 12 people.



Among the victims of the gang was a young teenager from Bulgaria.



According to the investigation, the gang members would recruit women, mainly from Albania and Romania, to work in Greece and then force them into prostitution at hotels, homes and a brothel in central Athens.



The police, who are looking for another nine people, said 10 of the arrested suspects are foreign nationals from Albania, Romania, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.