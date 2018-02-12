British national stabbed on Corfu

A 50-year-old British national who is a permanent resident of the Ionian island of Corfu was hospitalized on Monday with serious stab wounds.



Police said they are looking for a 30-year-old Pakistani national.



According to local reports, the two men had an altercation concerning the British man’s female partner before the suspect attacked him with a kitchen knife.



The woman was also reportedly hospitalized with multiple bruises.



The incident occurred at the victim’s home in the region of Ano Korakiana.