British national stabbed on Corfu

TAGS: Crime

A 50-year-old British national who is a permanent resident of the Ionian island of Corfu was hospitalized on Monday with serious stab wounds.

Police said they are looking for a 30-year-old Pakistani national.

According to local reports, the two men had an altercation concerning the British man’s female partner before the suspect attacked him with a kitchen knife.

The woman was also reportedly hospitalized with multiple bruises.

The incident occurred at the victim’s home in the region of Ano Korakiana.

