Turkish coast guard vessel rams Greek patrol boat off Imia

A Turkish patrol boat reportedly rammed a Greek coast guard vessel that was anchored off the island of Imia in the Aegean at around midnight on Monday.



The incident did not result in any no injuries but only minor damage to the back of the Greek vessel, yet it serves to illustrate the heightened tension in the area where Greece and Turkey came on the brink of war 22 years ago.



The Turkish naval presence, on coast guard terms, remains high in the area, where Greece also conducts frequent patrols.



The Greek government has not yet issued a statement on the incident.



Turkey disputes the sovereignty of the Imia islts, which it calls Kardak.