Human Touch | Athens | February 21 & 28

After 19 years of playing the Greek music circuit, Human Touch has become one of the country's most popular jazz acts. David Lynch on sax, vocals and percussion, Yiotis Kiourtsoglou on electric bass and cajon, and Stavros Lantsias, on piano and drums, will be performing at the Half Note Jazz Club on Wednesday, February 21 and 28, with a different special guest each time. Shows start at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr