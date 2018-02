The US Department of Commerce announced on Monday the initiation of antidumping duty investigations into imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey, and countervailing duty investigations into imports of large diameter welded pipe from China, India, South Korea and Turkey.



According to 2016 data, imports of large diameter welded pipe from Greece amounted to $70 million.



The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is scheduled to make its preliminary injury determinations on or before March 5.



If the ITC determines that there is a reasonable indication that imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea and Turkey materially injure, or threaten material injury to the domestic industry in the US, the investigations will continue, and the Department of Commerce will be scheduled to announce its preliminary CVD determinations on April 17 and its preliminary AD determinations on July 2, though these dates may be extended.