New Democracy holds off on request for Kammenos inquiry due to Aegean tension

New Democracy has decided to put on hold for a few days its proposal for Parliament to form an investigative committee to look into Defence Minister Panos Kammanos’s role in a recent failed deal to sell ammunition to Saudi Arabia.



The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday.



The conservatives decided to suspend their request because of recent developments between Greece and Turkey, sparked by an incident off the Imia islets in the Aegean on Monday night.



New Democracy sources said the party felt that the responsible course of action was to wait for a few days before moving forward with the request for MPs to investigate whether Kammenos acted properly during the negotiations with the Saudis.