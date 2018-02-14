Varoufakis reveals name of new Greek party

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has revealed the name of the political party he is forming in Greece.

He wrote on his personal website that the party will be called MeRA25 (an acronym for European Realist Disobedience Front, which will be an offshoot of the pan-European movement DiEM25, which he helped set up.

“Because ‘mera’ in Greek translates into ‘day’, or ‘diem’ in Latin,” writes Varoufakis. “And because Greeks have had enough of the long night of debt bondage to which they have been condemned for so many consecutive years.”

The party is due to be inaugurated in Athens on March 26.