Thanasis Makris | Athens | To March 10

In his third landscapes series at the Ekfrasi Gallery, artist Thanasis Makris presents “Uninterpreted Universe,” a collection that embodies the raw force of nature in bold colors and brushstrokes, inspired by the Greek modernists. The show runs through March 10 and the gallery is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ekfrasi Gallery, 9A Valaoritou, Kolonaki, tel 210.360.7598