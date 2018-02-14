ATHEX: CCHBC keeps index afloat

Greek stocks yo-yoed between gains and losses on Wednesday, with the news on US inflation weighing not only on the ATHEX but most European bourses too. The strong finish by Coca-Cola HBC kept the benchmark afloat after a days-long decline, but trading volume was notably reduced.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 825.64 points, adding 0.46 percent to Tuesday’s 821.85 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.19 percent to 2,116.59 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.84 percent.

CCHBC advanced 5.97 percent, after announcing a 24 percent rise in net earnings in 2017 and with Bank of America upgrading its stock to “buy” from “underperform.”

The banks index slipped 0.40 percent as National lost 1.36 percent and Alpha dropped 0.51 percent, while Eurobank grew 0.66 percent.

In total 42 stock reported gains, 64 sustained losses and 24 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 40.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 58 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.09 percent to 70.10 points.