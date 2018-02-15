Report tweeted by Kammenos suggests ‘immediate response’ to any violation of Greek sovereignty

From L-R: German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti during signature ceremony on the side meeting of NATO Defense Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Thursday.

Any violation of Greek sovereignty will be met with an immediate response from the Greek armed forces, US officials were told during a visit Wednesday at the Ministry of Defense, according to a media report tweeted Thursday by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

“Greece can absolutely not afford to not to immediately react to an aggressive action by Turkey even before there is any intervention by a third party,” the report on the militaire.gr website said, quoting an unnamed official.

